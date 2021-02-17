.
Three intelligence agents, three Revolutionary Guards killed in southeast Iran

An Iranian soldier stands guard on a mound built to prevent drug trafficking 02 December 2003 in the Mirjaveh point where the borders of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan meet. (AFP)
Three intelligence agents, three Revolutionary Guards killed in southeast Iran

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English 

Three Iranian intelligence agents and three members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were allegedly killed in two separate attacks in southeast Iran on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Ministry of Intelligence said Tuesday three of its members were killed while carrying out “intelligence operations on one of the organized crime gangs” in the south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

It did not provide any further details about where in the province the incident took place.

Separately, an IRGC official said Wednesday three members of the force were killed and another was injured in an armed attack in the city of Nikshahr in Sistan-Baluchestan on Tuesday.

Two of the attackers were also killed in the clash, the semi-official ILNA news agency cited Qassem Hassanzadeh, head of the public relations office of an IRGC base in the province, as saying.

Sistan-Baluchestan, according to official figures, is Iran’s poorest province.

Iranian security forces often clash with armed drug smugglers and Sunni militants in the area.

The province is mostly populated by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in the predominantly Shia Iran. Baluchi activists complain of ethnic and religious discrimination and accuse the regime of deliberately neglecting their region due to its population’s Sunni faith.

