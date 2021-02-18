A Lebanese court decided on Thursday to remove investigating judge Fadi Sawan from the Beirut port blast probe, Youssef Lahoud, the lawyer who represents around 1,400 victims of the explosion, told Reuters.

Judge Fadi Sawan had charged three ex-ministers and caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab with negligence over the huge explosion, the largest non-nuclear blast in history, that occurred on August 4 and further exacerbated strains on a country struggling with its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Several politicians had criticized Sawan after the charges, saying he was selective and had overstepped his powers.

