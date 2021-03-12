Israel says joint naval exercise with Greece, Cyprus completed 

The Israeli military said Friday that it has conducted a joint naval exercise with Greece and Cyprus, in the latest sign of increased cooperation among three countries that increasingly view Turkey as a rival in the Mediterranean Sea.

It said the “Noble Dina” exercise, which was led by Israel and also included France, covered “anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios, and a scenario simulating battle between ships.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The exercise was concluded on Thursday.

“Over the past week, the Navy led a large-scale exercise in which it implemented capabilities in underwater warfare, search and rescue, convoy escort and surface combat,” Rear Admiral Eyal Harel, the head of Israeli naval operations, said.

“These exercises are of paramount importance in strengthening the Navy’s connection with foreign fleets who share common interests,” he added.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus have taken a number of steps in recent months to cement ties, including advancing plans to build a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable and a 1,900-kilometer (1,300-mile) undersea gas pipeline. The three countries’ defense ministers met in November and agreed to increase military cooperation.

Greece and Cyprus are embroiled in a dispute with Turkey, which has sent gas prospecting vessels into waters claimed by Greece and drilling ships into an area where Cyprus claims exclusive rights.

The tension brought NATO allies Greece and Turkey close to open conflict last year, but tensions have eased since then.

Read more:

Israel, Cyprus reach an understanding for settling offshore gas dispute

Turkey, Greece to hold second round of talks in Athens on March 16-17

Greece, Israel, Cyprus announce plan to link electricity grids