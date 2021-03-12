.
.
.
.
Language

Israel says joint naval exercise with Greece, Cyprus completed 

An Israeli military submarine sails past cargo ships in the Mediterranean Sea, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)
An Israeli military submarine sails past cargo ships in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 29, 2020. (File photo: AP)

Israel says joint naval exercise with Greece, Cyprus completed 

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Jerusalem 

Published: Updated:

The Israeli military said Friday that it has conducted a joint naval exercise with Greece and Cyprus, in the latest sign of increased cooperation among three countries that increasingly view Turkey as a rival in the Mediterranean Sea.

It said the “Noble Dina” exercise, which was led by Israel and also included France, covered “anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios, and a scenario simulating battle between ships.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The exercise was concluded on Thursday.

“Over the past week, the Navy led a large-scale exercise in which it implemented capabilities in underwater warfare, search and rescue, convoy escort and surface combat,” Rear Admiral Eyal Harel, the head of Israeli naval operations, said.

“These exercises are of paramount importance in strengthening the Navy’s connection with foreign fleets who share common interests,” he added.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus have taken a number of steps in recent months to cement ties, including advancing plans to build a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable and a 1,900-kilometer (1,300-mile) undersea gas pipeline. The three countries’ defense ministers met in November and agreed to increase military cooperation.

Greece and Cyprus are embroiled in a dispute with Turkey, which has sent gas prospecting vessels into waters claimed by Greece and drilling ships into an area where Cyprus claims exclusive rights.

The tension brought NATO allies Greece and Turkey close to open conflict last year, but tensions have eased since then.

Read more:

Israel, Cyprus reach an understanding for settling offshore gas dispute

Turkey, Greece to hold second round of talks in Athens on March 16-17

Greece, Israel, Cyprus announce plan to link electricity grids

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances
Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant
Saudi Arabia’s women should be celebrated as restrictions come to an end Saudi Arabia’s women should be celebrated as restrictions come to an end

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More