.
.
.
.
Language

Protesters try to storm Lebanon’s economy ministry over currency crisis

An anti-government demonstrator waves the national flag as they block the street, with burning garbage dumpsters, in front of Lebanon's central bank in the capital Beirut on March 16, 2021. (Joseph Eid/AFP)
An anti-government demonstrator waves the national flag as they block the street, with burning garbage dumpsters, in front of Lebanon’s central bank in the capital Beirut on March 16, 2021. (Joseph Eid/AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Protesters try to storm Lebanon’s economy ministry over currency crisis

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Lebanese protesters briefly attempted to storm the economy ministry on Wednesday to denounce exploding prices of basic goods as the local currency collapses.

Around 20 protesters had gathered outside the ministry’s Beirut headquarters after the Lebanese pound hit a new-low of 15,000 to the greenback a day earlier, according to an AFP correspondent.

Some tried to enter the building, causing tension with security forces, the official National News Agency reported.

“We are killing each other for a bag of diapers and a carton of milk” one protester told a local TV station.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The political class “have humiliated us,” he said, denouncing hikes in consumer prices which rose by almost 146 percent during 2020, according to official statistics.

Lebanon is in the grips of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The pound, officially pegged at 1,507 to the greenback since 1997, has lost almost 90 percent of its value on the black market.

It was changing hands for around 14,000 to the dollar on Wednesday.

The head of the syndicate of fuel distributers, Fadi Abou Chacra, announced Wednesday a new spike in petrol prices, already rising on global price hikes, NNA reported.

With the latest increase, the price of petrol has climbed by around 49 percent since July.

Lebanon’s crisis is also eating away at the country’s dwindling foreign currency reserves which have so far funded subsidies on key goods such as fuel, flour and medicine.

The diminishing funds are cornering the government into cutting such support, which will push more of the population into poverty.

Some 55 percent of Lebanese live below the global poverty line of 3.84 dollars a day, the United Nations says.

The country is also facing political deadlock, with no new government agreed some seven months after premier Hassan Diab resigned over an August 4 explosion that killed more than 200 people and disfigured swathes of the capital.

Read more:

Lebanon’s freefalling currency hits new low as crisis continues

As financial crises tightens Lebanon reduces food subsidies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Abu Dhabi Airports asks banks to pay $800 mln in guarantees amid funding disputes Abu Dhabi Airports asks banks to pay $800 mln in guarantees amid funding disputes
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More