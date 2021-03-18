Erdogan’s nationalist ally welcomes case to close pro-Kurdish opposition

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist ally on Thursday welcomed a case by a top prosecutor demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish opposition, saying the party should be shut, “never to be opened again."

A Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court on Wednesday demanding a ban on the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged ties to Kurdish militants, the culmination of a years-long crackdown against parliament’s third largest party.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which led calls for the HDP’s closure in recent weeks, said it was a “criminal organization disguised in a political cloak."

Read more:

Turkey’s parliament strips pro-Kurdish deputy of seat in blow to third largest party

Air strikes by Turkey kill civilian in Kurdish region of northern Iraq

Turkey’s opposition presses government for answers over killing of 13 Turks in Iraq