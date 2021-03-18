.
.
.
.
Language

Erdogan’s nationalist ally welcomes case to close pro-Kurdish opposition

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting to announce an economic reform package, in Istanbul, Turkey March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (File photo: Reuters)

Erdogan’s nationalist ally welcomes case to close pro-Kurdish opposition

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Ankara

Published: Updated:

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist ally on Thursday welcomed a case by a top prosecutor demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish opposition, saying the party should be shut, “never to be opened again."

A Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court on Wednesday demanding a ban on the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged ties to Kurdish militants, the culmination of a years-long crackdown against parliament’s third largest party.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which led calls for the HDP’s closure in recent weeks, said it was a “criminal organization disguised in a political cloak."

Read more:

Turkey’s parliament strips pro-Kurdish deputy of seat in blow to third largest party

Air strikes by Turkey kill civilian in Kurdish region of northern Iraq

Turkey’s opposition presses government for answers over killing of 13 Turks in Iraq

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters
Amazon announces major Saudi Arabia expansion, promising at least 1,500 new jobs Amazon announces major Saudi Arabia expansion, promising at least 1,500 new jobs

Top Content

‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants ‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants
Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans
A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters
Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash
Saudi Arabia reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 393 COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More