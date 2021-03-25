.
US ambassador to Beirut urges Lebanon’s leaders to form new government

US Ambassador to Lebanon Shea speaks during a news conference in Beirut, June 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

The US ambassador to Beirut called on Lebanese politicians on Thursday to set aside their differences to rescue the country from its many crises, after months of wrangling that has blocked a deal on a new government.

After “nearly eight months without a government...isn’t it time to forgo demands?” US ambassador Dorothy Shea said in dubbed TV comments after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

She joined a chorus of foreign officials urging fractious leaders to agree a cabinet to tackle Lebanon’s economic collapse, its worst crisis in decades.

-Developing

