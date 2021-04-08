Syria intercept missiles fired by Israel over Damascus, 4 soldiers injured: SANA

Syria's air defenses intercepted and destroyed rockets launched by Israel from the direction of Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights towards the Syrian Capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

The Israeli attack wounded four soldiers and caused some material losses, the report added.

“At approximately 12:56 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with bursts of rockets from the direction of Lebanese territory targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus. Our air defenses confronted the aggression and downed most of the rockets,” SANA said citing a military source.

Explosions were heard in Syria’s capital Damascus, state TV reported earlier.

Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defenses firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky.

Lebanese Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said its correspondent saw a Syrian defense rocket chasing after an Israeli military aircraft at the border area and explosions were heard across Lebanon.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the latest strike.

Israel routinely carries out raids in Syria, mostly against targets affiliated with Iran in what it says is a bid to prevent its archfoe from securing further foothold along its borders.

Iran has members of its own military as well as fighters from a variety of nationalities fighting with militias it supports deployed across Syria.

In January, Israel said it had hit about 50 targets in the neighboring country in 2020.

The Israeli army has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

