Attacks on US forces in Iraq to continue until US withdraws troops: Iranian diplomat

Attacks targeting US forces in Iraq will not stop until Washington withdraws all American troops from the country, Iran’s former ambassador to Baghdad said on Monday.

Speaking to Tasnim, an Iranian news agency affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, Hassan Danaeifar claimed Iraqis “do not tolerate” the presence of US troops in their country.

Commenting on recent rocket attacks against US bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan, Danaeifar said those attacks are “in line with similar actions against US troops across Iraq.”

Danaeifar, a Revolutionary Guards officer who served as an ambassador to Iraq from 2010 to 2017, said: “If the Americans want to concentrate their troops more in the Kurdistan region and northern Iraq, they will be dealt with there as they have been dealt with in other parts of Iraq, because the Iraqi youth do not tolerate the presence of foreign troops in their country, so attacks on US military bases will continue.”

Rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq “have shown that you can trouble the Americans using basic equipment and weapons,” he said.

“The US has no choice but to withdraw its troops from Iraq,” he added.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, which demand the withdrawal of US troops, have continuously targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad and its surrounding areas as well as military bases hosting US troops.

Last week, a drone dropped explosives near US forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq, Kurdish officials said.

On Sunday, at least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said.

With Reuters

