.
.
.
.
Language

Attacks on US forces in Iraq to continue until US withdraws troops: Iranian diplomat

U.S. soldiers are seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
U.S. soldiers are seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq August 23, 2020. (Reuters)

Attacks on US forces in Iraq to continue until US withdraws troops: Iranian diplomat

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Attacks targeting US forces in Iraq will not stop until Washington withdraws all American troops from the country, Iran’s former ambassador to Baghdad said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking to Tasnim, an Iranian news agency affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, Hassan Danaeifar claimed Iraqis “do not tolerate” the presence of US troops in their country.

Commenting on recent rocket attacks against US bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan, Danaeifar said those attacks are “in line with similar actions against US troops across Iraq.”

Danaeifar, a Revolutionary Guards officer who served as an ambassador to Iraq from 2010 to 2017, said: “If the Americans want to concentrate their troops more in the Kurdistan region and northern Iraq, they will be dealt with there as they have been dealt with in other parts of Iraq, because the Iraqi youth do not tolerate the presence of foreign troops in their country, so attacks on US military bases will continue.”

Rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq “have shown that you can trouble the Americans using basic equipment and weapons,” he said.

“The US has no choice but to withdraw its troops from Iraq,” he added.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, which demand the withdrawal of US troops, have continuously targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad and its surrounding areas as well as military bases hosting US troops.

Last week, a drone dropped explosives near US forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq, Kurdish officials said.

On Sunday, at least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said.

With Reuters

Read more:

Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force

Iran’s Zarif under fire for silencing critics, journalists in Clubhouse room

Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home
Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More