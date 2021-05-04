.
Egypt confirms purchase of 30 Rafale jets from France: Military

French Navy Rafale fighter jets are seen onboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, currently moored at the port of Limassol, Cyprus February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stefanos Kouratzis
AFP, Cairo

Egypt’s military has confirmed it ordered 30 Rafale jets from French defense firm Dassault Aviation to shore up “national security.”

The order, which follows the 2015 purchase of 24 Rafale jets, will be financed through a 10-year loan, the military said in a statement late Monday.

Investigative site Disclose had reported earlier Monday that the order was part of a secret mega-defense deal worth almost four billion euros ($4.8 billion).

France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report

Greece to acquire 18 French-made Rafale jets as Turkey tension rises

State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets

