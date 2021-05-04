Egypt confirms purchase of 30 Rafale jets from France: Military

Egypt’s military has confirmed it ordered 30 Rafale jets from French defense firm Dassault Aviation to shore up “national security.”

The order, which follows the 2015 purchase of 24 Rafale jets, will be financed through a 10-year loan, the military said in a statement late Monday.

Investigative site Disclose had reported earlier Monday that the order was part of a secret mega-defense deal worth almost four billion euros ($4.8 billion).

