Iran’s Rouhani urges greater ‘competition’ in June poll

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)

AFP, Tehran

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday he had asked the supreme leader Ali Khamenei to ensure greater “competition” in June elections after many prominent hopefuls were barred from running.

“The heart of elections is competition. If you take that away it becomes a corpse,” Rouhani said at a televised cabinet meeting, adding that “I sent a letter to the supreme leader yesterday on what I had in mind and on whether he can help with this”.

