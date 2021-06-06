Fire breaks out at steel factory in Iran’s Kerman province: Fars

.
Huge explosion at steel factory in Iran’s Kerman province: Source
A screenshot from an unverfied video posted on social media purportedly shows the explosion at a steel factory in the Iranian city of Zarand in Kerman province. (Via Twitter)

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

A fire broke out at a steel factory in the Iranian city of Zarand in the central Kerman province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

The accident occurred due to the spillage of molten material, Fars quoted Ali Sadeghzadeh, governor of Zarand, as saying.

The incident did not cause any casualties and the fire has been contained, Sadeghzadeh said.

The latest incident in Zarand follows a series of other similar fires and explosions at installations across Iran.

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at the Shahid Tondgooyan refinery in Shahr-e-Rey, south of the capital Tehran, state media reported.

Hours before the incident in Shahr-e-Rey, the largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances.

In 2020, Iran witnessed a series of mysterious fires and explosions across the country, some of which occurred at sensitive military and nuclear sites.

