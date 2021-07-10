.
Former Egyptian First Lady Jehan Sadat laid to rest at military funeral

Soldiers carry the flag-draped coffin of Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, during the official funeral in Cairo, Egypt July 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Soldiers carry the flag-draped coffin of Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, during the official funeral in Cairo, Egypt July 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Cairo

Former Egyptian first lady, Jehan Sadat, was laid to rest during a military funeral on Friday at the Unknown Soldier memorial in the capital Cairo, to be buried next to her husband, Egypt’s late President Anwar Sadat.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and leading state officials paid their respects at the official ceremony.

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi (C) attends the funeral of the widow of late president Anwar al-Sadat, Jihan al-Sadat, as she buried next to her husband at the unknown soldier memorial, in Cairo on July 9, 2021. (AFP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi (C) attends the funeral of the widow of late president Anwar al-Sadat, Jihan al-Sadat, as she buried next to her husband at the unknown soldier memorial, in Cairo on July 9, 2021. (AFP)


Sadat, who died earlier on Friday at the age of 88, spent a decade as the country’s first lady. She was born in 1933 and had four children following her marriage to Anwar Sadat in 1949.

Following her husband’s assassination in 1981, Sadat went on to teach as well as write, having earned a doctorate in comparative literature from Cairo University.

Jehan Sadat, widow of Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat, speaks at the New America Foundation in Washington on March 31, 2009. (AFP)
Jehan Sadat, widow of Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat, speaks at the New America Foundation in Washington on March 31, 2009. (AFP)

The presidency said in a statement Sadat would be posthumously awarded a national medal and have a Cairo highway named after her.

