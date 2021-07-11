.
.
.
.
Language

At least four killed in explosion at sports venue in Sudan’s port city 

Sudan flag
The flag of Sudan. (Shutterstock)

At least four killed in explosion at sports venue in Sudan’s port city

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Khartoum 

Published: Updated:

An explosion killed at least four people at a sports venue in a key Sudanese Red Sea port city, medics said Sunday.

The blast took place late Saturday at a busy sporting club in Port Sudan. It was not immediately clear who was behind the incident, which also involved an armed attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“An explosive device went off at al-Amir club ... killing four people,” the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.

Three others were wounded after being shot or stabbed, it added.

“There was another attempt targeting a hotel in the city but it failed,” the committee said without elaborating.

Tensions have been simmering in recent weeks in Port Sudan where anti-government protesters have reportedly blocked roads amid rising insecurity.

The doctors’ committee, an independent union of medics, blamed “tribal strife” for Saturday’s incident and urged security forces to step in.

Sudan has been led by a transitional civilian-military administration following the April 2019 ouster of extremist president Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years.

The country has since been undergoing a rocky period marked by a wrenching economic crisis and deepening political division.

Read more:

South Sudan’s Kiir pledges no more war on independence day; Pope says will visit

Egypt, Sudan urge UN action on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia says ‘no’

UN calls on Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt to recommit to dam talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Former UK boxing champ Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian drowns in Dubai Former UK boxing champ Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian drowns in Dubai
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Iran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days Iran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days
Hundreds flock to see a 20-inch dwarf cow at a Bangladesh farm Hundreds flock to see a 20-inch dwarf cow at a Bangladesh farm
Algerian prime minister is infected with COVID-19: State TV Algerian prime minister is infected with COVID-19: State TV
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More