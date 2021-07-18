Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Iran’s Fars province: State TV

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage in the area of the quake, which was centered near the town of Khesht, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Iraq, in the southern city of Basra, the Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

