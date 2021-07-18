.
Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Iran’s Fars province: State TV

An image grab from footage obtained from Iranian State TV IRIB on February 18, 2021 shows damage following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near the town of Sisakht. (AFP via Irib News Agency)
An image grab from footage obtained from Iranian State TV IRIB shows damage following an earthquake. (File photo: AFP via Irib News Agency)

Reuters

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage in the area of the quake, which was centered near the town of Khesht, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Iraq, in the southern city of Basra, the Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

