.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army: Witnesses

  • Font
People wait outside the Palestinian Military Intelligence bureau in Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank on June 10, 2021. (AFP)
People wait outside the Palestinian Military Intelligence bureau in Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank on June 10, 2021. (AFP)

At least two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army: Witnesses

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least four Palestinians were killed Monday in clashes with Israeli forces at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, according to an Israeli official and Palestinian media reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel’s border police, who operate in the occupied West Bank, said its forces came under fire during a search for a Palestinian suspected of involvement in “terrorist” activities.

Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, reported that two people had been killed. An AFP journalist saw two bodies at the local morgue.

An Israeli border police spokesman said two other bodies were in the custody of his forces -- taking the overall toll to four.

“Heavy gunfire was opened at a short range by a large number” of people, the Israeli officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The border police force fired back at the terrorists and neutralized them. There were no victims among our ranks,” he told AFP.

Read more:

Israel will approve new homes for West Bank settlers, Palestinians

Israeli court freezes demolition of some Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem

Palestinian man shot dead in West Bank clashes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services
Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace
Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover? Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More