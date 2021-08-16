At least two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army: Witnesses

At least four Palestinians were killed Monday in clashes with Israeli forces at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, according to an Israeli official and Palestinian media reports.

Israel’s border police, who operate in the occupied West Bank, said its forces came under fire during a search for a Palestinian suspected of involvement in “terrorist” activities.

Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, reported that two people had been killed. An AFP journalist saw two bodies at the local morgue.

An Israeli border police spokesman said two other bodies were in the custody of his forces -- taking the overall toll to four.

“Heavy gunfire was opened at a short range by a large number” of people, the Israeli officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The border police force fired back at the terrorists and neutralized them. There were no victims among our ranks,” he told AFP.

