.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN chief sounds alarm on Lebanon, calls on political elite to form new government

  • Font
Motorbike and car drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in Beirut, June 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Motorbike and car drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in Beirut, June 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

UN chief sounds alarm on Lebanon, calls on political elite to form new government

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Lebanon’s political leaders Thursday to form a government and bring “immediate relief” to the country’s people.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern about the rapidly deteriorating socio-economic situation in Lebanon,” Guterres’ spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Guterres said the Lebanese political elite needed “urgently form an effective government of national unity that can bring immediate relief, justice and accountability to the people of Lebanon and drive an ambitious and meaningful course for reform to restore access to basic services, restore stability, promote sustainable development and inspire hope for a better future.”

Lebanon has been without a government since August 2020 after the Beirut port blast forced Hassan Diab’s government to resign.

US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat Middle East Lebanon crisis US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat

Poverty has reached unprecedented levels, shortages of medicines and fuel have sparked violence, and the local currency has plummeted by 90 percent.

The international community has offered to provide badly needed financial aid, but it has demanded a new government and reforms to combat corruption and the waste of public funds.

“The people of Lebanon are struggling every day with hyperinflation, acute shortages of fuel, electricity, medicine and even access to clean water,” Guterres lamented.

Read more: US lawmakers to ask Biden not to deport visitors, students from Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Death toll of Kabul airport bombings ‘between 13-20’, at least 52 wounded: Taliban Death toll of Kabul airport bombings ‘between 13-20’, at least 52 wounded: Taliban
Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’ Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’
Pentagon confirms multiple casualties after explosion hits outside Kabul airport Pentagon confirms multiple casualties after explosion hits outside Kabul airport
Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More