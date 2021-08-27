.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egyptians discover fossil of new amphibious whale

  • Font
Remains of an early whale from 40-million years ago lies on the desert pavement of Wadi El-Hutan, 100 kilometers south of Cairo. (File photo: AFP)
Remains of an early whale from 40-million years ago lies on the desert pavement of Wadi El-Hutan, 100 kilometers south of Cairo. (File photo: AFP)

Egyptians discover fossil of new amphibious whale

AFP

Published: Updated:

Egyptian scientists have discovered the fossil of a new species of amphibious whale that dates back 43 million years, a member of the research team said.

“This is a species that was not known” previously, said Hesham Sallam, an Egyptian palaeontologist from the team.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is the first time that an Arab research team, specifically an Egyptian one, is in charge of documenting such a discovery,” he said on television late Thursday.

The fossil was found in the Fayum region, a part of Egypt that was once covered by sea and is home to Whale Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The newly discovered species, which was more than three metres (10 feet) long and weighed about 600 kilograms (about 1,320 pounds), has been named Phiomicetus anubis.

Egypt's environment ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the species of whale “was the most ferocious and ancient in Africa”.

“The whale had both the ability to walk on land and swim in the sea,” it said, adding that the discovery was evidence of the evolution of whales from land mammals to marine mammals.

“An anatomical study of the fossil shows that this new species of whale is completely different from other known species,” the ministry said.

It was a “large predator with large, powerful jaws” that allowed it to “control the environment in which it lived”.

Read more:

Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave

Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists

Egypt archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Top Content
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1 Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House
Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO
Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More