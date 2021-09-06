France demands Iran answer questions about ‘undeclared nuclear material’

France demanded Iran provide a full explanation about the presence of “undeclared nuclear material” in the country, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“Iran must immediately provide the necessary full and technically credible explanations to the questions the Agency is asking about the presence of undeclared nuclear material in Iran,” a ministry spokesman said.

“We call on Iran to confirm to the International Atomic Energy Agency the continued implementation of temporary measures under the technical understanding reached between them. Any interruption would compromise the IAEA’s knowledge of Iran’s nuclear activities. Iran must immediately resume full cooperation with the IAEA,” the official added.

The IAEA had said in a report last month that Iran increased the purity of its refined uranium from 20 percent to 60 percent in April.

Uranium can be used to make the core of a nuclear bomb. Weapons grade uranium is approximately at 90 percent purity.

The move to enrich uranium to higher purity is a violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, which set a maximum limit of uranium purity enrichment at 3.67 percent.

Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US and its Western allies have stalled under the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi who was sworn in last month.

The hardline president said on Saturday Iran was ready to hold talks regarding reviving the nuclear deal but not “under pressure” and with the ultimate goal of sanctions on his country being lifted.

