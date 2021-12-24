.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon ‘regrets’ assault on UN peacekeepers

  • Font
UNIFIL troops stand guard next to a poster of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary-general, in south Lebanon. (File Photo: AFP)
UNIFIL troops stand guard next to a poster of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary-general, in south Lebanon. (File Photo: AFP)

Lebanon ‘regrets’ assault on UN peacekeepers

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it regretted an assault on a Finnish battalion of UN peacekeepers and awaited results of an inquiry as videos showed local people attacking their vehicles.

Videos circulated on social media and published by news outlets showed residents of a southern Lebanese town pelting United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicles with rocks on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants regrets the incident that occurred with the Finnish battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon,” it said in a statement.

“The Ministry confirms that it does not accept any form of transgression against the UNIFIL forces.”

Following the incident on Wednesday, UNIFIL said that “depriving UNIFIL of freedom of movement and attacking those who serve the cause of peace is unacceptable” and violated a peacekeeping agreement between Lebanon and the UN. It urged Lebanese authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

The peacekeepers, now numbering around 10,000, have been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978, when they arrived following an Israeli invasion during the 1975-1990 civil war.

While Palestinian rebel groups were active there at the time, Iran-backed Hezbollah now operates in the area. The group fought a brutal 34-day war with Israel in 2006 that left around 1,200 Lebanese - most of them civilians - and more than 150 Israelis - mostly soldiers - dead.

Wednesday’s incident came just hours after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres departed the country following a four-day visit in which he reaffirmed the need for peacekeeping forces to go about their mission.

Ali Saleh, mayor of the town where the incident took place, told Reuters the peacekeepers had gone to streets they didn’t usually frequent, leading to locals asking them about their motives. He said the situation escalated and confirmed people then pelted UNIFIL vehicles with rocks.

“Any out-of-the ordinary actions will provoke a reaction,” he said.

Read more: It is time for Lebanon’s people to choose their side in the war against Hezbollah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot effective against omicron: Oxford lab study AstraZeneca vaccine booster shot effective against omicron: Oxford lab study
UAE COVID-19 daily cases rise by 50 pct, soar past the 1,000 mark UAE COVID-19 daily cases rise by 50 pct, soar past the 1,000 mark
US Navy intercepts weapons shipment from Iran to Yemen’s Houthis US Navy intercepts weapons shipment from Iran to Yemen’s Houthis
Expo 2020 Dubai to host New Year’s Eve spectacular despite COVID-19 concerns Expo 2020 Dubai to host New Year’s Eve spectacular despite COVID-19 concerns
Arab Coalition says destroyed drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport Arab Coalition says destroyed drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
UN says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022 UN says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More