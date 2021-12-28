.
Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Damascus

Published: Updated:

A loud blast was heard on Tuesday morning in Damascus as the Syrian army blew up ammunitions seized from insurgents, in a controlled explosion in the suburb of Douma, state TV said.

The Syrian army announced in 2018 that it had taken back full control of all areas around Damascus after seven years of civil war that first erupted with protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

