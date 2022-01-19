Key Iraq oil pipeline shut down after explosion in Turkey

An explosion has shut down a pipeline in southeastern Turkey that carries oil from Iraq to world markets, officials and news reports have said.

The blast late Tuesday near the town of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras province caused a huge fire that forced authorities to also shut down a highway, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. No one was hurt in the explosion.

The pipeline carries oil from the Kirkuk oil fields in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Turkey’s pipeline company, BOTAS, said the fire was extinguished and that operations would resume “as soon as possible after the necessary measures are taken.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

