.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel’s defense chief tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines at home

  • Font
Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks while meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on June 3, 2021, at the State Department in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks while meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on June 3, 2021, at the State Department in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Israel’s defense chief tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines at home

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday he was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and was in good health.

“I feel good because I am vaccinated. In the coming days I will manage security affairs from my home,” Gantz wrote on Twitter.

Israel has shortened its mandatory isolation period for confirmed carriers to five days. Other senior Israeli cabinet members, including the foreign and finance ministers, have recently tested positive to COVID-19 as well.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israeli police demolish contested Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teenager Amal Nakhleh

Eilat is closer than Abu Dhabi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More