ISIS-Kurds battle after Syria prison attack kills over 120 in four days: Monitor
At least 120 people have been killed in ongoing battles between US-backed Kurdish forces and ISIS fighters after an attack on a Syrian prison, a war monitor said Sunday, as clashes entered a fourth day.
“At least 77 IS members and 39 Kurdish fighters, including internal security forces, prison guards and counter-terrorism forces have been killed” in violence inside and outside the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail in Hasakeh city since the start of the attack on Thursday, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
At least seven civilians have also been killed in the fighting, according to the monitor.
