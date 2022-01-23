.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ISIS-Kurds battle after Syria prison attack kills over 120 in four days: Monitor

  • Font
Members of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, help Syrians fleeing their homes in the Ghwayran neighbourhood in the northern city of Hasakeh on January 22, 2022, on the third day of fighting between the Islamic State (IS) group and Kurdish forces in Syria after IS attacked a prison housing jihadists in the area. The assault has claimed over 70 lives, a monitor said, and is one of IS's most significant since its caliphate was declared defeated in Syria nearly three years ago. (Photo by AFP)
Members of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, help Syrians fleeing their homes in the Ghwayran neighbourhood in the northern city of Hasakeh on January 22, 2022, on the third day of fighting between ISIS and Kurdish forces in Syria after ISIS attacked a prison housing extremists in the area. (Photo by AFP)

ISIS-Kurds battle after Syria prison attack kills over 120 in four days: Monitor

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least 120 people have been killed in ongoing battles between US-backed Kurdish forces and ISIS fighters after an attack on a Syrian prison, a war monitor said Sunday, as clashes entered a fourth day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At least 77 IS members and 39 Kurdish fighters, including internal security forces, prison guards and counter-terrorism forces have been killed” in violence inside and outside the Kurdish-run Ghwayran jail in Hasakeh city since the start of the attack on Thursday, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

At least seven civilians have also been killed in the fighting, according to the monitor.

Read more:

More than 70 dead in fighting after Syria jail attack: Monitor

Kurdish forces kill 16 ISIS members in Syria prison clashes: Monitor

ISIS attacks Syria prison, freeing militants: Monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More