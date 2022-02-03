Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to visit Turkey in March: Erdogan

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Ankara looks to improve strained bilateral relations between the two countries.

Erdogan, speaking at a news conference before departing on a visit to Ukraine, added that both countries were looking to improve ties.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier, on January 27, the Turkish President said that Herzog will visit in February, according to reports. No official reason has been mentioned for the postponement.

Relations between Turkey and Israel froze over after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

In recent months, however, the two countries have been working on a rapprochement, with Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, holding telephone talks with Herzog and other Israeli leaders.

Read more:

Israel participates in huge US Gulf naval exercise alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman

Israel defense minister on first-ever visit to Bahrain

Israel non-committal amid US pressure over Palestinian’s death