BBC says Sudan arrested 3 of its journalists amid protests

The BBC said authorities in Sudan arrested three of its journalists in the capital Monday as thousands of Sudanese took to the streets across the country in the latest anti-coup protests in the African nation.

The news outlet said in a report that the journalists working with its Arabic service were taken to an unknown location in Khartoum. The report said the BBC was working with authorities to ensure their prompt release.

Advertisement

There was no immediate comment from authorities.

Thousands of Sudanese marched in the streets of Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman, according to the pro-democracy movement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Security forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters, especially around the presidential palace in Khartoum, activist Nazim Sirag said.

Social media swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in Khartoum and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces.

Sirag said at least 12 protesters were inured and taken to hospitals for treatment. There were no deaths reported.

Protests also took place elsewhere in the country, including the eastern city of Port Sudan.

Monday’s demonstration was the latest in a series of relentless protests since the military on Oct. 25 ousted the civilian-led government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was reinstated a month later under heavy international pressure.

The turmoil in the country worsened after he stepped down on Jan. 2 when his efforts to reach a compromise between the military the pro-democracy movement failed.

The coup has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to remove al-Bashir and his hardline government in April 2019

Read more:

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protestors

Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan’s Darfur

US prepared to impose additional costs on Sudan's military if violence continues