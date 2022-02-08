Lebanon gets letter from Germany asking about c.bank governor finances: Source
Lebanon has received a letter from Germany asking for information relating to the finances of Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh, an official source said on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The source did not elaborate.
Salameh did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
A spokesperson for Germany’s Justice Ministry declined to comment on Monday, and the German embassy in Beirut referred Reuters to the German Justice Ministry.
Two judicial sources told Reuters last week Lebanon had received letters from French and Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to Salameh’s bank accounts and assets.
Read more:
Senior US diplomat talks Yemen, Lebanon with Saudi officials
IMF will only support a ‘comprehensive program’ for Lebanon: Georgieva
UN Security Council issues veiled criticism of Lebanon’s Hezbollah
-
Senior US diplomat talks Yemen, Lebanon with Saudi officialsSaudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and A/S Lempert discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen relations between Washington and Riyadh. Gulf
-
IMF will only support a ‘comprehensive program’ for Lebanon: GeorgievaIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the fund would only support a “comprehensive program” for Lebanon that would tackle all ... Economy
-
UN Security Council issues veiled criticism of Lebanon’s HezbollahMembers of the Security Council called upon “all Lebanese parties to implement a tangible policy of disassociation from any external conflicts.” Middle East