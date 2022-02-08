.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon gets letter from Germany asking about c.bank governor finances: Source

  • Font
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon gets letter from Germany asking about c.bank governor finances: Source

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon has received a letter from Germany asking for information relating to the finances of Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh, an official source said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The source did not elaborate.

Salameh did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

A spokesperson for Germany’s Justice Ministry declined to comment on Monday, and the German embassy in Beirut referred Reuters to the German Justice Ministry.

Two judicial sources told Reuters last week Lebanon had received letters from French and Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to Salameh’s bank accounts and assets.

Read more:

Senior US diplomat talks Yemen, Lebanon with Saudi officials

IMF will only support a ‘comprehensive program’ for Lebanon: Georgieva

UN Security Council issues veiled criticism of Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More