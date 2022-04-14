Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teen in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the army said troops shot a suspect who threw a firebomb at them.

Israeli forces shot dead a teenager “during their aggression on Husan,” near Bethlehem, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli army said that “a Palestinian suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at IDF soldiers adjacent to the town of Husan, endangering the safety of the soldiers. IDF soldiers used live ammunition in order to stop the immediate threat,” without specifying whether the suspect was killed.

A community leader in Husan told AFP the deceased was 16-year-old Qusai Hamamrah.

Read more: Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: Ministry