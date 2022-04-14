.
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

A Palestinian man hurls stones from behind an Israeli security armoured vehicle during a raid to look for wanted Palestinians in Nablus city, in the occupied West Bank. (File Photo: AFP)
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

AFP

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teen in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the army said troops shot a suspect who threw a firebomb at them.

Israeli forces shot dead a teenager “during their aggression on Husan,” near Bethlehem, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said that “a Palestinian suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at IDF soldiers adjacent to the town of Husan, endangering the safety of the soldiers. IDF soldiers used live ammunition in order to stop the immediate threat,” without specifying whether the suspect was killed.

A community leader in Husan told AFP the deceased was 16-year-old Qusai Hamamrah.

