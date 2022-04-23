Gunmen open fire on car carrying senior IRGC commander in Iran: Report

Gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a senior Revolutionary Guards commander in restive southeastern Iran early on Saturday, killing a bodyguard, Iranian state media reported.

Brigadier General Hossein Almassi, a Guards commander in Sistan-Baluchistan province, was unhurt after the attack and the attackers were arrested, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mahmoud Absalan, the bodyguard who was killed in the attack that occurred near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan, was the son of a senior Guards commander in the region, IRNA said.

The attack came on a night celebrated by many devout Iranians as Islam’s holiest, which this year coincided with events marking the anniversary of the Revolutionary Guards’ establishment after the 1979 Iranian revolution.

The predominantly Sunni Islam Sistan-Baluchistan province near Pakistan’s and Afghanistan’s borders has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and extremists fighting the country’s Shia authorities.

In 2009, a suicide bomber killed six senior Revolutionary Guards commanders and more than 29 other people in Sistan-Baluchistan, in one of the boldest attacks on Iran’s most powerful military institutions.

Read more:

Iran’s top diplomat says Tehran won’t abandon ‘red lines’ amid stalled nuclear talks

Iran IRGC commander says revenge for Soleimani is ‘certain,’ not up for negotiation

Parched Iraq’s water resources ‘down 50 percent’