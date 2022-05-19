Ship attacked off Yemen’s Hodeidah port: British military group

A ship in the Red Sea came under attack on Thursday off the coast of Yemen, a monitoring group run by the British military said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group said the attack happened off Hodeidah, a contested port city amid that country’s yearslong war. It said an investigation was ongoing into the incident, without elaborating.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said it was aware of the attack, but declined to immediately comment further.

The Arab Coalition has been thwarting the Iran-backed Houthi militia who have long held the Yemeni capital of Sanaa as well as Hodeidah.

The incident marked the latest at-sea attack amid the conflict. In January, the Houthis seized the UAE-flagged ship Rwabee.

The ship’s Indian crew were released last month after the Houthis and the Arab Coalition reached a truce during the holy month of Ramadan.

The fragile truce is still ongoing now.

Read more:

Yemeni minister claims Iran-backed Houthis undermining peace efforts

First commercial flight in six years leaves Yemen’s Houthi-held capital: Report

CENTCOM chief hits out at Iran, says US committed to Middle East partners