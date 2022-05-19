.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ship attacked off Yemen’s Hodeidah port: British military group

  • Font
A picture taken on May 14, 2019, shows a general view of the Hodeida port in the Yemeni port city, around 230 kilometres west of the capital Sanaa. Yemen's Huthi rebels have handed over security of key Red Sea ports to the coastguard but much work remains to remove military equipment, the UN said.
A picture taken on May 14, 2019, shows a general view of the Hodeidah port in the Yemeni port city, around 230 kilometres west of the capital Sanaa. (File photo)

Ship attacked off Yemen’s Hodeidah port: British military group

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A ship in the Red Sea came under attack on Thursday off the coast of Yemen, a monitoring group run by the British military said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group said the attack happened off Hodeidah, a contested port city amid that country’s yearslong war. It said an investigation was ongoing into the incident, without elaborating.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said it was aware of the attack, but declined to immediately comment further.

The Arab Coalition has been thwarting the Iran-backed Houthi militia who have long held the Yemeni capital of Sanaa as well as Hodeidah.

The incident marked the latest at-sea attack amid the conflict. In January, the Houthis seized the UAE-flagged ship Rwabee.

The ship’s Indian crew were released last month after the Houthis and the Arab Coalition reached a truce during the holy month of Ramadan.

The fragile truce is still ongoing now.

Read more:

Yemeni minister claims Iran-backed Houthis undermining peace efforts

First commercial flight in six years leaves Yemen’s Houthi-held capital: Report

CENTCOM chief hits out at Iran, says US committed to Middle East partners

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More