Turkey hopes allies ‘respect’ planned Syria offensive

Turkey’s president said Thursday he hoped Ankara’s allies would “understand and respect” its announced operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, after Washington denounced the planned offensive.
Ankara has for weeks threatened to target the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, deemed a “terrorist group” by Turkey.
At the beginning of June, Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed the pledge, sparking warnings from the US and Russia to refrain.
On Thursday, Erdogan said he hoped his allies would support the country’s ambition.
“We hope that none of our real allies will object to our legitimate concerns,” he said in a televised address.
“We expect our allies and friends to understand and respect our legitimate concerns.”
He repeated Turkey’s determination to create a “safe zone” inside Syria near the Turkish border.
The comments come a day after Turkey’s NATO ally the US renewed warnings against the operation, which it believes risks destabilizing the region.
Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, said Washington was “deeply concerned by recent increased rhetoric,” and that diplomatic engagement was underway to stop a possible offensive.
Turkey's lira dips again, down 22 pct so far this year following inflation fearsThe Turkish lira slid 0.9 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, bringing its losses to 22 percent this year, after worries about a surge in ...
Turkey urges Greece to demilitarize Aegean islandsTurkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands, warning that his country ...
Turkey's Erdogan receives President Maduro in AnkaraTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara on Wednesday he was against "primitive one-sided" sanctions on Venezuela.He made the remark ...