Lebanese protest Israel vessel at disputed gas field
Hundreds of people and several lawmakers protested Saturday in southern Lebanon against Israel moving a gas production vessel into an offshore field partly claimed by Beirut.
The demonstration comes just days before the US envoy mediating maritime border talks between the two neighbors is expected in Lebanon, and after the ship operated by London-listed Energean Plc arrived in the Karish gas field last week.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Several hundred people waved Lebanese and Palestinian flags at Lebanon’s border town of Naqoura to protest Israel’s claim on the area where the Karish field is located, an AFP correspondent said.
“We absolutely refuse to neglect Lebanon’s maritime resources, which belong to all Lebanese,” said lawmaker Firas Hamdan, reading a joint statement from 13 independent parliamentarians, most of whom were newly elected last month.
Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and are separated by a UN-patrolled border.
Lebanon’s president and prime minister have condemned Israel for moving the vessel into the Karish field, and have invited US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut for mediation.
Hochstein is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Monday for a two-day visit, according to the US State Department.
Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group this week warned Energean against proceeding with its activities.
Lebanon and Israel resumed negotiations over their maritime frontier in 2020, but the process was stalled by Beirut’s claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying.
Lebanon initially demanded 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of territory in the disputed maritime area but then asked for an additional 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles), including part of Karish.
The independent lawmakers said in Saturday’s statement that they supported Lebanon’s claim to part of Karish.
Read more:
US envoy to Beirut for talks on Lebanon energy crisis, border dispute with Israel
Lebanon, Israel ‘narrowing gaps’ towards deal on maritime border: US diplomat
Lebanon’s Hezbollah can stop Israeli gas extraction from disputed field, chief says
-
Lebanon says to resume passport appointments after pauseLebanon said Friday it will resume appointments to issue and renew passports next week after suspending such bookings in late April due to supply ... Middle East
-
Lebanon prosecutor requests charges against central bank chiefA Lebanese prosecutor probing central bank chief Riad Salameh on suspicion of financial misconduct has requested charges be issued against him based ... Middle East
-
Lebanon to launch tender for $70 million airport terminalLebanon will soon launch an international tender for the construction of a new terminal at the country’s only international airport in Beirut, a ... Middle East
-
Lebanon has seen the unhappy return of Nabih BerriThe recent Lebanese Parliamentary elections brought a whiff of hope as the forces of change, those who rose out of the October 17, 2019, popular ... Opinion