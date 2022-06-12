Mahan Air Boeing 747 has been seized in Argentina: Iran state media

The Argentine government has impounded a Boeing 747 owned by Iran’s Mahan Air and leased to a Venezuelan state-owned airline at Buenos Aires airport, Iranian state-controlled media said on Sunday.



There was no official confirmation of the reports, published by state television and the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Iran and Venezuela have close ties. The two countries on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation plan, according to Iranian state TV.

