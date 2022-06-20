Lebanon detects first case of monkeypox: Report

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Monday authorities have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a person who returned from abroad and is now isolating at home.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ministry said the person is stable and that authorities are tracking the person’s contacts. It did not provide further details.
Lebanon is the latest in the Middle East to join countries with reported monkeypox cases; Israel and the United Arab Emirates identified their first cases of the illness in May. The announcement came as Lebanon prepares for a busy summer season with hundreds of thousands of expatriates and tourists expected to visit.
The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop a rash and lesions on the face, hands, and other parts of the body.
The smallpox-related disease, which first causes flu-like symptoms before progressing to a rash on the face and body, is commonly found in parts of central and west Africa. But this year, 1,880 infections have been reported in more than 30 countries where monkeypox isn’t typically found.
Some 85 percent of the cases were in Europe. No deaths have been reported.
The World Health Organization has said people with monkeypox could be infectious for up to four weeks and advised them to isolate until they have completely recovered.
Lebanon is in the grip of the worst economic crisis in its modern history, and its medical sector has been struggling with shortages in medicine and medical equipment. The country is home to some 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees.
Tens of thousands of Lebanese live in Africa.
Read more:
WHO drops endemic country distinction for monkeypox
Dubai residents who contract monkeypox must quarantine for 21 days: Circular
Portugal registers 19 new monkeypox cases, tally rises to 119
-
WHO drops endemic country distinction for monkeypoxThe World Health Organization says it has removed the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries in its data on monkeypox to better unify ... World News
-
Dubai residents who contract monkeypox must quarantine for 21 days: CircularDubai residents who contract monkeypox must quarantine for 21 days, health officials have said, amid a global outbreak of the potentially fatal ... Gulf
-
Portugal registers 19 new monkeypox cases, tally rises to 119Portuguese health authority DGS reported 19 new cases of monkeypox on Wednesday, bringing to 119 the total of confirmed infections in one of the main ... World News