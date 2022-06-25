Iran nuclear talks to resume in days, says EU’s Borrell

Iran’s indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a joint news conference with the EU’s foreign policy chief in Tehran.

“We are prepared to resume talks in the coming days. What is important for Iran is to fully receive the economic benefits of the 2015 accord,” said Amirabdollahian, adding that he had held a “long but positive meeting” with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Advertisement

Borrell said: “We are expected to resume talks in the coming days and break the impasse. It has been three months and we need to accelerate the work. I am very happy about the decision that has been made in Tehran and Washington.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Oslo shooting suspect who killed two is a Norwegian of Iranian descent: Police

EU’s Borrell visits Iran in bid to revive nuclear talks

Former US VP Pence blasts nuclear talks with Iran