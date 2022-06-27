Patriarch Al-Rai, Lebanon’s top Christian cleric, urges politicians to form govt.
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged fractious politicians on Sunday to speed up the formation of a government to allow authorities to prepare for presidential elections due before the end of October.
Lebanon’s Najib Mikati was nominated premier for a fourth time on Thursday after securing the support of 54 of parliament’s 128 lawmakers, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah, in consultations convened by President Michel Aoun.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But with splits running deep among Lebanon’s ruling elite, it is widely believed Mikati will struggle to form a government, spelling political paralysis that could hamper reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock aid.
“Again I demand speeding up formation of a national government with the country’s pressing need for it and so that the focus can immediately be on preparations to elect a president who saves the country,” Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said at a sermon on Sunday.
“We call on all parties to cooperate with the premier designate...,” he added.
Analysts and politicians expect the process of forming a cabinet to be further complicated by a looming struggle over who will replace Aoun, the Hezbollah-aligned head of state, when his term ends on October 31.
This could further delay reforms needed to unlock $3 billion in IMF support needed to ease the country’s financial crisis.
Now in its third year, the financial meltdown has sunk the currency by more than 90 percent, spread poverty, paralyzed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings, in Lebanon’s most destabilizing crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Read more:
Just how bad is Lebanon’s economic meltdown?
Lebanon banks association says it doesn’t oppose IMF deal
Lebanon should cooperate with IMF on economic reforms: Maronite patriarch
-
Israeli negotiators meet US envoy on maritime dispute with LebanonIsraeli negotiators met with a US mediator in an effort to resolve a maritime border dispute with Lebanon, Israel’s Energy Ministry said on ... Middle East
-
Lebanon’s president Aoun holds consultations to name premierLebanon’s president began consultations with members of parliamentary blocs on Thursday to name a new prime minister following last month’s ... Middle East
-
Lebanon’s Najib Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinetLebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was designated on Thursday to form a new government, but faces a politically difficult path to agree a ... Middle East
-
Just how bad is Lebanon’s economic meltdown?Poverty rates are sky-rocketing in the population of about 6.5 million, with around 80 percent of people classed as poor, the UN agency ESCWA says. Middle East
-
Lebanon’s AM Bank suspends membership of banking association after IMF criticismLebanon’s AM Bank suspended its membership of the country’s banking association on Friday over decisions “harming the banking sector” days after the ... Banking & Finance
-
Lebanon banks association says it doesn’t oppose IMF dealThe Lebanese banks association ABL said on Wednesday it does not oppose an April draft deal between the government and the IMF, and sees an agreement ... Middle East