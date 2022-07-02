.
Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012 file image made from video released by the Israeli Defense Forces shows the downing of a drone that entered Israeli airspace in southern Israel. Iran has images of sensitive Israeli military bases taken by a drone that was launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and downed by Israel earlier this month, a senior Iranian lawmaker claimed Monday Oct. 29 2012 in the latest boast from Tehran about purported advances in the capabilities of its unmanned aircraft. The announcement gave no details about the photos — other than calling the Israeli bases forbidden sites — but it suggested Iranian drones have the ability to transmit data while in flight. It also appeared aimed at warning Israel about the options for retaliation for any possible strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. (AP Photo/Israeli Defense Forces via AP video, File)
File photo from video released by the Israeli Defense Forces shows the downing of a drone that entered Israeli airspace. (File photo: AP)

Watch: Israel intercepts Hezbollah drones aimed at gas rig in Mediterranean

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel said it had shot down three drones headed from Lebanon toward one of its Mediterranean gas rigs on Saturday and accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of launching them.

There was no immediate response from Lebanon to the Israeli allegation, which came amid tensions between the countries over the location of the Karish rig and long-standing efforts to agree on a maritime border.

The Israeli military said its forces had intercepted “three hostile UAVs which approached the airspace over Israel’s economic waters.”

An Israeli security source said the drones had been unarmed, although this was not immediately confirmed by the military.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz accused Hezbollah of being behind the launch, saying in a statement that it was “preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders, which are critical to the economy and prosperity of the Lebanese nation.”

Saturday’s interceptions were the first time an air defense system mounted on an Israeli naval ship had downed an incoming target, the military said.

An IDF spokesperon shared a video of the interception on Twitter.

