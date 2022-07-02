Watch: Israel intercepts Hezbollah drones aimed at gas rig in Mediterranean

Israel said it had shot down three drones headed from Lebanon toward one of its Mediterranean gas rigs on Saturday and accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of launching them.

There was no immediate response from Lebanon to the Israeli allegation, which came amid tensions between the countries over the location of the Karish rig and long-standing efforts to agree on a maritime border.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Israeli military said its forces had intercepted “three hostile UAVs which approached the airspace over Israel’s economic waters.”

An Israeli security source said the drones had been unarmed, although this was not immediately confirmed by the military.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz accused Hezbollah of being behind the launch, saying in a statement that it was “preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders, which are critical to the economy and prosperity of the Lebanese nation.”

Saturday’s interceptions were the first time an air defense system mounted on an Israeli naval ship had downed an incoming target, the military said.

An IDF spokesperon shared a video of the interception on Twitter.

#عاجل #فيديو هكذا اعترضت الطائرات الحربية وسفينة الصواريخ الإسرائيلية ثلاث طائرات مسيرة معادية اقتربت من جهة #لبنان نحو المجال الجوي فوق المياه الاقتصادية لدولة #إسرائيل #تحيا_إسرائيل pic.twitter.com/K7vMoCJbIr — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 2, 2022

Read more: Over 30 governments gather to discuss Hezbollah’s ‘ongoing global terrorist’ plots