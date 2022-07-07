Saudi Arabia reiterates need to open Taiz crossings, secure peace in Yemen: Statement

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign reiterated in a statement on Thursday the importance of opening humanitarian crossings in Yemen’s Taiz.

The statement also showed appreciation for the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg for strengthening the commitment to the current UN-backed truce which went into effect in April and significantly reduced the intensity of fighting in a conflict the UN says has triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In the statement, Saudi Arabia stressed that the truce “aims primarily to reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and start the political process between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.”

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia to the agreement to stabilize the truce in the brotherly Republic of #Yemen and stresses the importance of opening humanitarian crossings in #Taiz. pic.twitter.com/nyPsNRcVBe — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 7, 2022

It also called on the Iran-backed Houthis to “alleviate human suffering” and add revenue to the Central Bank of Yemen to pay salaries to the civilians.

The country has been gripped by conflict since the Iran-backed Houthis took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering an Arab-led intervention in support of the beleaguered government the following year.

Under the current truce, commercial flights resumed from Sanaa airport to Amman and Cairo and oil tankers have been able to dock in the lifeline port of Hodeidah, which is in militant hands, in an attempt to ease fuel shortages.

A provision in the truce agreement for the militants to ease their siege of Yemen’s third-biggest city Taiz has yet to be implemented, and the government has demanded roads to the city be opened.

