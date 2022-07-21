Iran issues indictments against 20 people over deadly building collapse

Iran has issued indictments against 20 people after the deadly collapse of a building that triggered widespread anti-corruption protests, the judiciary said on Thursday.



The 10-story Metropol building that was under construction in the city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province collapsed on May 23, leading to death of 43 people.



It took emergency services almost two weeks to recover the bodies of those killed in the disaster, one of Iran’s deadliest in years.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The tragedy sparked a series of demonstrations across the country against authorities accused of corruption and incompetence.



At the time, the provincial judiciary said it had arrested 13 people, including Abadan’s mayor and two former mayors in connection with the case.



“Considering the importance of the matter... the case has been carefully evaluated and indictments have been issued against 20 people,” said the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.



“All the defendants in this case are currently in custody with applicable warrants,” it said, without identifying them or specifying what charges they faced.



The judiciary also confirmed the death of the building’s owner, who many had wanted to be held responsible for the collapse.



Iranian media outlets had earlier reported that he was among those who died in the disaster.



Read more:

Protesters gather in front of Turkish Embassy in Baghdad

Advertisement

Turkey says it ‘never seeks permission’ for Syria campaigns

Iran recalls Sweden ambassador in protest at Noury sentence