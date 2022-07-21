.
Syrian army deploy towards border with Turkey

Syrian army soldiers are deployed in Kobani countryside, Syria July 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Syrian army soldiers are deployed in Kobani countryside, Syria July 19, 2022. (Reuters)

Syrian army deploy towards border with Turkey

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Syrian soldiers have been mobilized towards the country’s northern border with Turkey, as a possible Turkish military operation against US-backed Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria is anticipated.

“We are deployed in East of Euphrates and the border parallel to the Turkish border” said Ali al-Nasser, a captain in the Syrian army.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been at odds with the Syrian government in Damascus, led by President Bashar al-Assad, but their forces have been coordinating in Ain Issa and Kobani.

Russian helicopters are also patrolling the area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a military operation is still on the table as long as Kurdish fighters pose a security threat to the country, following talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran earlier this week.

Turkey and Turkish-backed rebels in northwestern Syria continue to intermittently clash with Syrian Democratic Forces.

Iran and Russia are key backers of Assad.

Iranian, Russian, and Syrian government officials have opposed a new Turkish operation in the war-torn country’s northeast.

In May, Erdogan announced plans for a new military operation in Syria to expel the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara says are an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Ankara intends to create a 30-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone along the border with Syria, and allow Syrian refugees in Turkey to return.

