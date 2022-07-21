Syrian army deploy towards border with Turkey

Syrian soldiers have been mobilized towards the country’s northern border with Turkey, as a possible Turkish military operation against US-backed Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria is anticipated.

“We are deployed in East of Euphrates and the border parallel to the Turkish border” said Ali al-Nasser, a captain in the Syrian army.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been at odds with the Syrian government in Damascus, led by President Bashar al-Assad, but their forces have been coordinating in Ain Issa and Kobani.

Russian helicopters are also patrolling the area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a military operation is still on the table as long as Kurdish fighters pose a security threat to the country, following talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran earlier this week.

Turkey and Turkish-backed rebels in northwestern Syria continue to intermittently clash with Syrian Democratic Forces.

Iran and Russia are key backers of Assad.

Iranian, Russian, and Syrian government officials have opposed a new Turkish operation in the war-torn country’s northeast.

In May, Erdogan announced plans for a new military operation in Syria to expel the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara says are an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Ankara intends to create a 30-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone along the border with Syria, and allow Syrian refugees in Turkey to return.

Read more:

Bodies of Turkey strike victims flown to Iraq’s Baghdad

Turkey says it ‘never seeks permission’ for Syria campaigns