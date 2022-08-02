.
Israeli troops arrest West Bank militant, Palestinian killed in raid

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli settlers during a protest against Israeli settlement activity in Al Mughayyir village, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Reuters, Jerusalem

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid on a flashpoint West Bank town in which they arrested a local leader of the Islamic extremist militant group, the health ministry and residents said.

There were no immediate details on the identity of the man slain in Jenin, which has seen regular raids by Israel since several local men carried out a spree of deadly street attacks in its cities earlier this year.

An Israeli police spokesperson said commandos disguised as Palestinians entered Jenin to make two arrests and came under fire. They shot back, hitting several gunmen, and left without suffering casualties, the spokesperson added.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has experienced simmering violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014. Islamic extremists rejects co-existence with Israel.

Mentally disabled Palestinian shot by Israel army dies of wounds

