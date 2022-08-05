Lebanon banks to strike: Banking association statement

Lebanon's banking association announced on Friday that banks would go on strike starting on Monday over what of the banking it said was a build-up of “populist, harmful stances: taken against the sector.”

The statement said the group was taking action over the recent treatment of the sector, particularly the arrest of the head of Lebanon’s CreditBank this week.

