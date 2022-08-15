.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Rushdie and his supporters are to blame’ for his stabbing: Iran foreign ministry

  • Font
Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso /File Photo
Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015. (Reuters)

‘Rushdie and his supporters are to blame’ for his stabbing: Iran foreign ministry

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for what happened to him, after the controversial novelist was stabbed onstage on Friday.

They went on to claim that freedom of speech does not justify Rushdie’s ‘insults’ on religion and the alleged offense of its sanctities.

Iran has no further information about the attacker other than what has been reported in the media, the spokesperson added.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More