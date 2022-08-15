‘Rushdie and his supporters are to blame’ for his stabbing: Iran foreign ministry

The spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for what happened to him, after the controversial novelist was stabbed onstage on Friday.

They went on to claim that freedom of speech does not justify Rushdie’s ‘insults’ on religion and the alleged offense of its sanctities.

Iran has no further information about the attacker other than what has been reported in the media, the spokesperson added.

Developing