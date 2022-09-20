Iran says it arrested foreign nationals during Tehran protests

Iran arrested several foreign nationals during anti-government protests in Tehran, the capital’s governor said on Tuesday, accusing foreign intelligence services of involvement in the country’s ongoing unrest.

“Some citizens from three foreign countries” were among those detained during protests in Tehran on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Mohsen Mansouri as saying.

Mansouri did not specify how many foreigners were arrested.

He accused some foreign embassies and intelligence services of being involved in the unrest in Tehran. “The traces of the intervention by some foreign embassies and [intelligence] services are clearly visible.”

Anti-government protests have erupted across Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was pronounced dead on Friday. Amini fell into a coma shortly after she was detained by the morality police for not complying with the regime’s strict hijab rules in Tehran on September 13.

Activists and protesters say Amini was beaten by police officers while in detention, causing her serious injuries that led to her death. Police deny the allegations.

The protests continued Tuesday in several cities, footage circulating on social media showed.

