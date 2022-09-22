New mobile internet disruption in Iran amid unrest: Report

A new mobile internet disruption has been registered in Iran, internet monitoring group Netblocks wrote on Twitter on Thursday, as unrest spread over the death of a woman after she was arrested by Iran's morality police.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for “unsuitable attire,” last week has unleashed simmering anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.



London-based NetBlocks’ data shows a near-total disruption to internet service in parts of Kurdistan province in west Iran since Monday, while the capital city of Tehran and other parts of the country have also faced disruptions since Friday when protests first broke out, Reuters said on Wednesday.

Iran on Wednesday also restricted access to Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram, one of the last remaining social media platforms in the country, NetBlocks also reported at the time.

Protests have been particularly intense in Kurdistan where Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has a history of suppressing unrest.

Iran’s minister of communications said earlier on Wednesday he had been misquoted after news outlets cited him as saying the authorities might disrupt internet services for security reasons.

Social media websites such as TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook are routinely blocked in parts of the Islamic Republic, which has some of the strictest internet controls in the world.

