.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 50 killed in crackdown on Iran protests: NGO

  • Font
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP)

At least 50 killed in crackdown on Iran protests: NGO

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least 50 people have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, an NGO said on Friday.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said the rise in the toll came after six people were killed by fire from the security forces in the town of Rezvanshahr in the northern Gilan province on Thursday night, with other deaths recorded in Babol and Amol, also in northern Iran.

There had been protests in some 80 cities and other urban centres since the demonstrations started one week ago, it added.

Rights groups have also pointed to deaths in the northern Kurdistan region where Amini was from.

“At least 50 people have been killed so far, and people continue protesting for their fundamental rights and dignity,” IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam told AFP.

“The international community must stand by the Iranian people against one of our time's most repressive regimes,” he added.

The official death toll from the clashes issued by the Iranian authorities remains at least 17, including five security personnel.

Read more:

Pro-government marches show Iran’s power: Raisi

CNN’s Amanpour refuses to wear headscarf, Iran’s Raisi cancels interview

At least 31 killed in crackdown on Iran protests: NGO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More