Senior IRGC commander killed during clashes in southeastern Iran: State media

This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on December 23, 2021, shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) riding a tank as part of five-days military exercises in three provinces. (AFP)

Senior IRGC commander killed during clashes in southeastern Iran: State media

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English 

Published: Updated:

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander died on Friday after he was injured during clashes with “anti-regime” gunmen in southeastern Iran, state media reported.

Ali Mousavi, chief commander of the IRGC’s intelligence unit in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, died after being shot in the chest by a group of “anti-regime” gunmen in the city of Zahedan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, state media had reported that gunmen opened fire at a police station in Zahedan, the provincial capital city of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The unrest comes amid ongoing anti-government protests that erupted across Iran earlier this month after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody.

