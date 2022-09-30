Senior IRGC commander killed during clashes in southeastern Iran: State media

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander died on Friday after he was injured during clashes with “anti-regime” gunmen in southeastern Iran, state media reported.

Ali Mousavi, chief commander of the IRGC’s intelligence unit in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, died after being shot in the chest by a group of “anti-regime” gunmen in the city of Zahedan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, state media had reported that gunmen opened fire at a police station in Zahedan, the provincial capital city of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The unrest comes amid ongoing anti-government protests that erupted across Iran earlier this month after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody.

