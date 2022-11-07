UK PM Sunak congratulates Netanyahu on Israel election win

Britain on Monday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to power in Israel, although it is also urging moderation from his hard-right partners.

“On behalf of the UK, I would like to congratulate @netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli elections,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted while on a visit to Egypt for the COP27 climate summit.

“Across areas like trade, security and technology there is a huge amount our countries do together and I look forward to working with the returning Prime Minister.”

Netanyahu, backed by ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies, secured a clear win in last Tuesday's vote, putting the veteran leader on course for a dramatic comeback.

Sunak’s spokeswoman on Thursday urged all parties in Israel to “refrain from inflammatory language and demonstrate tolerance and respect for minority groups.”

The spokeswoman also confirmed that Britain had “no plans” to move its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss announced a review during her short-lived tenure.

