Lebanon extradites to Iraq ‘Saddam grandnephew’ accused of ISIS link
Lebanon extradited a man said to be a grandnephew of Saddam Hussein to Iraq, where he is accused of involvement in a massacre by the ISIS extremist group, a security source said Saturday.
Abdullah Sabawi, dubbed the “grandnephew” of the executed dictator by Iraqi media, was extradited on Wednesday, the security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“He is accused of having been a member of ISIS and having participated in the Speicher massacre” of 2014, in which up to 1,700 air force cadets were executed by the extremist group, the source added.
A Lebanese judicial source said Sabawi, born in 1994, “was detained on June 11” following an Interpol notice calling for his arrest over his alleged involvement in the massacre.
“Iraq requested his extradition,” the Lebanese source added.
Sabawi’s family has denied the accusations, telling AFP he had been in Yemen at the time of the killings.
The Camp Speicher massacre was considered one of ISIS’s worst crimes after it took over large parts of Iraq in 2014.
Video footage released by ISIS showed an assembly-line massacre in which gunmen herded their victims towards the banks of the Tigris, shot them in the back of the head and pushed them into the river one after the other.
Dozens have been sentenced to death by Iraqi courts over their involvement in the killings, many of them having already been executed.
Read more:
Hezbollah chief seeks assurances from Lebanon’s next president
US committed to supporting ‘sturdy, dependable partners’ in Lebanon’s army: Diplomat
-
Iraq to continue supplying Lebanon fuel for another yearIraq’s government has agreed to continue supplying Lebanon’s electricity company with heavy fuel oil for another year, Lebanon’s caretaker prime ... Middle East
-
More than 600 linked to ISIS transferred from Syria to IraqSyria’s autonomous Kurdish region transferred to the Iraqi government more than 600 relatives of ISIS members who were detained at the notorious ... Middle East
-
Crisis in Iraq tests its stability and Iran’s swayA power struggle in Iraq between the Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and rivals aligned with Iran is testing Tehran’s ability to stave off a conflict that ... Middle East
-
Number of foreigners repatriated from ISIS camp all time high in 2022Repatriations of foreign woman and children affiliated to ISIS from detention camps in northeast Syria hit a record high in 2022, Kurdish authorities ... Middle East