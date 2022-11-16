Iran sentences second anti-regime protester to death

Iran’s judiciary sentenced a second protester to death on Tuesday, two days after it issued its first death sentence in connection with anti-regime protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The defendant was sentenced to death for “terrorising people using a cold weapon, setting a citizen’s motorcycle on fire, and attacking and injuring a person with a knife,” Mizan, a news website linked to the judiciary, said.

It said the verdict was preliminary and could be appealed.

On Sunday, the judiciary issued its first death sentence against a protester since demonstrations began in mid-September. Five others were given prison terms ranging from five to 10 years.

Protests have rocked Iran since the death in police custody of 22-year-old Amini on September 16. Demonstrators have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for regime change.

Over 300 people have been killed by security forces since the protests began and thousands have been detained, according to rights groups.

