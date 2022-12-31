Theme
A general view of the International Imam Khomeini Airport 45 km (30 miles) south of Tehran April 30, 2005. (Reuters)
Iran airport bus crash leaves one dead, dozens injured

AFP
At least one person was killed and more than 30 were injured when two busses collided at Iran’s main international airport near the capital Tehran, state media reported.

“Unfortunately, in this incident we had one fatality,” a police official at Imam Khomeini International Airport told state TV.

“Over 30 people were injured in the incident,” the state broadcaster reported without specifying their nationalities.

The police official said that 11 of them were “severely injured”.

Imam Khomeini airport is Tehran’s primary international airport, located about 30 kilometres (20 miles) southwest of the capital.

